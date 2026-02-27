MSDE Pushes Industry-Led ITI Reform at PM-SETU Conclave

In a major step to embed industry leadership at the heart of India’s skilling ecosystem, the Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship (MSDE) convened a high-level Industry Leadership Conclave on PM-SETU in Bhopal on 25–26 February 2026.

The two-day consultation marks a pivotal phase in rolling out Pradhan Mantri Skilling and Employability Transformation through Upgraded ITIs (PM-SETU), a flagship reform aimed at transforming Industrial Training Institutes (ITIs) into globally competitive, demand-driven institutions.

Industry at the Centre of Governance

The Conclave was chaired virtually by MSDE Secretary Ms. Debashree Mukherjee and attended by the Director General of the Directorate General of Training (DGT), senior officials from Madhya Pradesh, Odisha, Chhattisgarh, Rajasthan and Gujarat, and representatives from participating States.

Ms. Mukherjee described PM-SETU as a structural reform rather than a routine upgrade.

“The scheme places industry at the centre of governance by empowering partners to take leadership in designing, managing, and delivering training across adopted ITI clusters,” she said.

The reform seeks to directly align skilling outcomes with real-time industrial demand, ensuring graduates are both employment-ready and future-ready.

Over 20 Industry Leaders Participate

More than 20 leading companies participated in the Conclave, including:

ArcelorMittal

BHEL

CREDAI

ITC Limited

Mahanadi Coalfields Limited

Motherson Group

Tata Power Skill Development Institute

UltraTech Cement

Industry representatives welcomed PM-SETU as a transformative reform that enables employers to co-create curricula, deploy modern equipment, restructure clusters and introduce global best practices into training delivery.

The initiative is expected to address persistent skill shortages across sectors such as manufacturing, construction, energy, infrastructure and advanced technologies, while building a steady pipeline of high-quality talent.

Implementation Gains Momentum

PM-SETU is currently in its preparatory and phased rollout stage, with key milestones already achieved:

National Steering Committee constituted

Scheme guidelines approved

33 States and UTs have identified ITI clusters for upgradation

31 States/UTs have formed State Steering Committees

14 States have floated Expressions of Interest (EOIs) or Requests for Proposal (RFPs) to select Industry Partners

Deliberations at the Conclave focused on governance frameworks, cluster restructuring, funding models, industry incentives and outcome-based accountability mechanisms.

Global Collaborations for Centres of Excellence

Parallel to domestic reforms, MSDE is advancing international collaborations to elevate India’s technical training ecosystem to global standards.

Key agreements include:

France : Letter of Intent for a Centre of Excellence in Aeronautics at NSTI Kanpur

Germany : Joint Declaration of Intent for collaboration in renewable energy at NSTI Hyderabad

Singapore: MoU for a National Centre of Excellence in Advanced Manufacturing at NSTI Chennai

These partnerships aim to bring advanced technologies, global curricula and cross-border expertise into India’s skill development architecture.

Leadership Capacity Strengthened

Institutional capacity building is also underway. As part of leadership strengthening initiatives, 100 ITI Principals from 27 States and UTs have completed specialised training to enhance governance, industry engagement and operational readiness under PM-SETU.

Driving a Future-Ready Workforce

The Bhopal Conclave signals growing industry confidence in PM-SETU and reinforces MSDE’s commitment to transforming ITIs into industry-integrated institutions capable of supporting India’s economic ambitions.

By placing employers at the core of governance and aligning training directly with market demand, the Government aims to create a globally competitive skilling ecosystem that powers employment generation and industrial growth.

Officials described the consultation as a decisive move toward realising the Prime Minister’s vision of a future-ready workforce — one that strengthens India’s competitiveness in an evolving global economy.