Judiciary Triumphs: Anna Hazare on Kejriwal's Exoneration in Excise Case
Social activist Anna Hazare hailed the court's clearance of AAP leader Arvind Kejriwal in the excise policy case, respecting the judiciary's authority. Previously critical of Kejriwal, Hazare advised him to prioritize societal welfare over personal and party interests, underscoring the judiciary's crucial role in maintaining national order.
On Friday, social activist Anna Hazare expressed approval as AAP leader Arvind Kejriwal was acquitted in the excise policy case, emphasizing the supremacy of the judiciary. Hazare advised Kejriwal to focus on societal betterment rather than party politics.
The previous criticism of Kejriwal, regarding the excise policy allegations, came before any judicial decision was made. A court in Delhi found no criminal intent in the case, freeing Kejriwal, his deputy Manish Sisodia, and others, while critiquing the CBI's investigation.
Highlighting the judiciary's pivotal role in preserving order, Hazare reflected on past comments against Kejriwal, calling for respect for judicial outcomes. He hailed Kejriwal as a former grassroots volunteer and urged him to prioritize national interests.
