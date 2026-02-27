Tragic Three: Mother and Daughter's Fatal Decision

A heartbreaking incident occurred in Kakori village, where a 50-year-old woman and her teenage daughter passed away after an alleged suicide attempt involving poison, according to local police.

The tragedy unfolded as Phool Kumari and her 19-year-old daughter, Nimisha, succumbed after consuming a toxic substance. The family's elder daughter, Kanchan, aged 24, is fighting for her life at the district hospital.

Superintendent of Police, Khyati Garg, confirmed the incident, suggesting the family took this drastic step due to depression linked to a recent death in their family.

