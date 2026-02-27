Strengthening Ties: India and UK Unite Against Shared Security Threats

India and the United Kingdom have taken significant steps to enhance their collaboration in addressing common security threats. In the sixth Home Affairs Dialogue, representatives from both countries highlighted the necessity for increased cooperation in combating terrorism and organized crime.

The discussions notably included concerns about the activities of pro-Khalistani extremists in Britain and the security of Indian dignitaries and missions on UK soil. Led by Dr. Rajendra Kumar and Simon Ridley, the dialogue aimed to solidify existing partnerships while exploring new areas of joint interest.

Key topics such as cyber security, migration, and law enforcement cooperation were addressed, reflecting a commitment to maintaining momentum in bilateral security collaboration. The dialogue underscored both nations' dedication to strengthening ties in response to evolving security challenges.