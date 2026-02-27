CID Takes Over Probe in Chilling Murder of Real Estate Developer in Howrah

The West Bengal government has transferred the investigation into the murder of real estate developer Safiq Khan from the local police to the state CID. This decision comes after the victim's family expressed their dissatisfaction with the lack of arrests, over 48 hours after the crime occurred.

Safiq Khan was killed at point-blank range in the early hours of Wednesday in the Pilkhana area of north Howrah. Chilling CCTV footage shows an altercation at a tea stall, followed by two assailants fatally shooting him in the head and chest.

The suspects, Harun Khan, accused of being an Afghan national, and Rafakat alias Rohit, are still at large. Preliminary reports suggest a business rivalry between Safiq and Harun, who were previously friends and had histories of anti-social activities.

