Kerala High Court Criticizes State Over Tribal Safety Failures

The Kerala High Court has delivered a scathing critique of the state government's inability to implement adequate security measures for the tribal population residing in the Aralam farm area. This follows the tragic death of a 44-year-old man who was killed in an elephant attack early this morning.

Expressing their dissatisfaction, Justices A K Jayasankaran Nambiar and Jobin Sebastian described the situation in and around the Aralam farm and Tribal Rehabilitation and Development Mission area as 'deplorable.' They slammed the government's response to the incident, calling it 'woefully inadequate.'

The court emphasized that each human life lost in such animal attacks signifies a systemic failure on the part of the state administration. The High Court adjourned its proceedings to March 2, demanding the presence of key state officials via video conference to answer questions concerning future preventive measures.

(With inputs from agencies.)