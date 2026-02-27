Left Menu

Kerala High Court Criticizes State Over Tribal Safety Failures

The Kerala High Court criticized the state government for inadequate security measures following an elephant attack that killed a tribal man in the Aralam farm area. The court highlighted administrative failures and demanded accountability, insisting on improved safety for tribal residents under constitutional guarantees.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kochi | Updated: 27-02-2026 22:34 IST | Created: 27-02-2026 22:34 IST
Kerala High Court Criticizes State Over Tribal Safety Failures
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Kerala High Court has delivered a scathing critique of the state government's inability to implement adequate security measures for the tribal population residing in the Aralam farm area. This follows the tragic death of a 44-year-old man who was killed in an elephant attack early this morning.

Expressing their dissatisfaction, Justices A K Jayasankaran Nambiar and Jobin Sebastian described the situation in and around the Aralam farm and Tribal Rehabilitation and Development Mission area as 'deplorable.' They slammed the government's response to the incident, calling it 'woefully inadequate.'

The court emphasized that each human life lost in such animal attacks signifies a systemic failure on the part of the state administration. The High Court adjourned its proceedings to March 2, demanding the presence of key state officials via video conference to answer questions concerning future preventive measures.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Jammu and Kashmir Enforce New Measures to Curb Illegal Mining

Jammu and Kashmir Enforce New Measures to Curb Illegal Mining

 India
2
U.S. Lifts Sanctions Amid Sahel Re-Engagement with Mali

U.S. Lifts Sanctions Amid Sahel Re-Engagement with Mali

 Senegal
3
U.S. Producer Prices Surge Amid Tariff Impact and Inflation Concerns

U.S. Producer Prices Surge Amid Tariff Impact and Inflation Concerns

 Global
4
Rajasthan's Economic Leap: From Mount Abu to Abu Raj

Rajasthan's Economic Leap: From Mount Abu to Abu Raj

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Capitalist incentives could push AI toward catastrophic outcomes

AI becomes academic lifeline for remote university students

Is perceived usefulness the real reason students adopt AI chatbots?

Innovation or inequality?: The social cost of sidewalk robots

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026