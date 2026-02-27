England's Clean Sweep: Keeps Pakistan's Semifinal Hopes Alive
In a crucial T20 World Cup match, England defeated New Zealand by four wickets, securing a spot in the semifinals. This victory boosts Pakistan's chances, dependent on their upcoming performance against Sri Lanka. England's bowlers and timely batting contributions were key to their win.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Colombo | Updated: 27-02-2026 22:35 IST | Created: 27-02-2026 22:35 IST
- Country:
- Sri Lanka
England secured a spot in the T20 World Cup semifinals after defeating New Zealand by four wickets. This marks their third consecutive win in the Super Eights stage.
The victory also keeps Pakistan's hopes alive, as they now must win against already-eliminated Sri Lanka to advance. New Zealand, currently second in Group 2, must await Pakistan's result.
England's victory was bolstered by decisive bowling performances from Will Jacks and Adil Rashid, while contributions from Tom Banton and skipper Harry Brook led the chase. For New Zealand, Rachin Ravindra's efforts stood out with three wickets.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
New Zealand's Semifinal Hopes Hinge on Pakistan vs. Sri Lanka
Cross-Border Tensions: Pakistan vs. Afghan Taliban
Already qualified for semifinals, England beat New Zealand by four wickets to top Super Eights Group 2 of T20 World Cup.
Tensions Flare as Allies Clash: Pakistan and Afghanistan at a Diplomatic Crossroads
Chasing Winter: Ice Hockey on Thin Ice in Pakistan's Hunza Valley