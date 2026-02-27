England's Clean Sweep: Keeps Pakistan's Semifinal Hopes Alive

England secured a spot in the T20 World Cup semifinals after defeating New Zealand by four wickets. This marks their third consecutive win in the Super Eights stage.

The victory also keeps Pakistan's hopes alive, as they now must win against already-eliminated Sri Lanka to advance. New Zealand, currently second in Group 2, must await Pakistan's result.

England's victory was bolstered by decisive bowling performances from Will Jacks and Adil Rashid, while contributions from Tom Banton and skipper Harry Brook led the chase. For New Zealand, Rachin Ravindra's efforts stood out with three wickets.

(With inputs from agencies.)