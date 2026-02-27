Poland Urges Citizens to Exit Middle East Amid Rising Tensions

Poland's foreign ministry has urgently advised its citizens to leave Iran, Israel, and Lebanon immediately. This caution comes amid escalating tensions in the volatile Middle East region, the ministry announced through social media on platform X this Friday.

The statement highlighted the unstable security situation, emphasizing the high risk of escalation. It further warned that civilian airspace could be closed, which may render air travel back to Poland either challenging or even unfeasible.

This announcement underscores the unpredictability in the region, urging Polish nationals to make immediate plans to ensure their safety amid worsening geopolitical circumstances.