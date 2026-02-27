Poland Urges Citizens to Exit Middle East Amid Rising Tensions
The Polish foreign ministry has issued an urgent call for its citizens to leave Iran, Israel, and Lebanon, citing instability and the potential for escalation in the Middle East. They warned that airspaces might close, making return travel difficult.
Poland's foreign ministry has urgently advised its citizens to leave Iran, Israel, and Lebanon immediately. This caution comes amid escalating tensions in the volatile Middle East region, the ministry announced through social media on platform X this Friday.
The statement highlighted the unstable security situation, emphasizing the high risk of escalation. It further warned that civilian airspace could be closed, which may render air travel back to Poland either challenging or even unfeasible.
This announcement underscores the unpredictability in the region, urging Polish nationals to make immediate plans to ensure their safety amid worsening geopolitical circumstances.
