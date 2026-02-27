U.S. Seeks New Leader for World Food Programme as Cindy McCain Steps Down
The United States plans to nominate a new American leader for the UN World Food Programme after Cindy McCain announced her intention to step down. McCain, who took the role in 2023, cited health reasons as her cause for leaving, following a mild stroke in October.
The United States is preparing to nominate a new American leader for the United Nations World Food Programme (WFP), according to a State Department spokesperson. This announcement comes as Cindy McCain, current head of the program, has declared her intention to step down.
"The United States can confirm that it will be nominating a highly-qualified American to lead the WFP, continuing America's tradition of excellence and responsible stewardship of the organization. The candidate will be announced in the coming weeks," added the spokesperson. Traditionally, the U.S. is the largest donor to WFP, with the executive director role appointed jointly by the U.N. Secretary-General and the Food and Agriculture Organization's director-general for a five-year term.
McCain, widow of renowned U.S. Republican Senator John McCain, took up the position in 2023 after serving as U.S. ambassador to the United Nations agencies for food and agriculture. She cited health concerns as the reason for stepping down, following a mild stroke last October.
