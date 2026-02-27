Left Menu

Crackdown at the Border: Amit Shah's Directive to Strengthen India-Nepal Vigilance

Union Home Minister Amit Shah emphasized increased vigilance and coordination at the India-Nepal border to tackle illegal migration and other unlawful activities. Measures include verifying reported death cases, intensifying financial scrutiny, and preventing unauthorized constructions. District officials hold more responsibility for legal compliance and banking scrutiny.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 27-02-2026 21:55 IST | Created: 27-02-2026 21:55 IST
Crackdown at the Border: Amit Shah's Directive to Strengthen India-Nepal Vigilance
vigilance
  • Country:
  • India

Union Home Minister Amit Shah has called for heightened vigilance and stricter financial oversight at the India-Nepal border to curb infiltration and illegal migration. In a review meeting in Purnea, he highlighted the necessity for coordinated inter-agency action to address concerns such as illegal constructions and unauthorized financial flows.

Shah's directives include verifying reported death cases and updating official records accordingly to prevent misuse. He stressed the importance of a door-to-door survey to distinguish genuine from fraudulent claims while ensuring no legitimate voters are mistakenly removed.

The Home Minister also focused on enforcing compliance within banking systems, particularly by insisting on the linkage of PAN with bank accounts and reporting high-value transactions. Sub-registrar offices are warned against non-compliance in reporting property transactions. Shah underscored the critical role of district magistrates in ensuring these measures are effectively implemented.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Bill Clinton Faces Panel: Epstein Ties Under Scrutiny

Bill Clinton Faces Panel: Epstein Ties Under Scrutiny

 Global
2
Canadian PM Mark Carney's Strategic Visit to India: A New Era in Bilateral Relations

Canadian PM Mark Carney's Strategic Visit to India: A New Era in Bilateral R...

 India
3
Bill Clinton starts deposition by telling lawmakers he 'did nothing wrong' and saw no signs of Epstein's abuse, reports AP.

Bill Clinton starts deposition by telling lawmakers he 'did nothing wrong' a...

 Global
4
Government Temporarily Halts Rice Fortification Amid Nutrient Concerns

Government Temporarily Halts Rice Fortification Amid Nutrient Concerns

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Capitalist incentives could push AI toward catastrophic outcomes

AI becomes academic lifeline for remote university students

Is perceived usefulness the real reason students adopt AI chatbots?

Innovation or inequality?: The social cost of sidewalk robots

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026