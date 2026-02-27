Crackdown at the Border: Amit Shah's Directive to Strengthen India-Nepal Vigilance

Union Home Minister Amit Shah has called for heightened vigilance and stricter financial oversight at the India-Nepal border to curb infiltration and illegal migration. In a review meeting in Purnea, he highlighted the necessity for coordinated inter-agency action to address concerns such as illegal constructions and unauthorized financial flows.

Shah's directives include verifying reported death cases and updating official records accordingly to prevent misuse. He stressed the importance of a door-to-door survey to distinguish genuine from fraudulent claims while ensuring no legitimate voters are mistakenly removed.

The Home Minister also focused on enforcing compliance within banking systems, particularly by insisting on the linkage of PAN with bank accounts and reporting high-value transactions. Sub-registrar offices are warned against non-compliance in reporting property transactions. Shah underscored the critical role of district magistrates in ensuring these measures are effectively implemented.

(With inputs from agencies.)