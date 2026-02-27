Left Menu

Delhi Police Revolutionizes Patrolling with 'TEJAS Patrol'

Updated: 27-02-2026 22:11 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In a move to bolster its policing strategy, the Delhi Police introduced the 'TEJAS Patrol' on Friday, focusing on southeast Delhi. This initiative aims to transform traditional patrolling with an intelligence-led model powered by AI technology for real-time monitoring and deterrence enhancement.

The program involves dedicated four-wheelers acting as mobile command units and two-wheelers providing rapid access, even in narrow and congested areas. The District Control Room will oversee patrol operations via automated dashboards, enhancing accountability through precise tracking of spatial coverage and deployment metrics.

In addition to routine patrols, 'TEJAS Patrol' will conduct surprise checks and focused interventions against habitual offenders to ensure public confidence and street safety by increasing police visibility unpredictably and sustainably.

