Unveiling Tragedy: Mass Graves Discovered in Eastern DR Congo

Mass graves holding at least 172 bodies have been uncovered in Uvira, a crucial transit city in eastern DR Congo, reports indicate. The graves were discovered following the withdrawal of the AFC/M23 rebel group, which briefly captured the city near Lake Tanganyika in December last year.

According to authorities, the graves were located in Uvira's Kilomoni and Kavimvira neighborhoods, containing 31 and 141 bodies respectively. Local human rights activists and Human Rights Watch have highlighted potential summary executions by M23 fighters in the area, echoing concerns about possible human rights abuses during the conflict.

The international community remains engaged, with fighting continuing in eastern Congo despite mediation efforts by multiple actors. The Congolese government and regional forces face accusations of abuses as well, complicating the peace process in the troubled region.