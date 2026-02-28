Tiny Dinosaur Discovery: Unearthing Alnashetri cerropoliciensis

Researchers in Argentina have unearthed the fossil of one of the smallest-known dinosaurs, Alnashetri cerropoliciensis, in the Patagonia region. The crow-sized creature lived 95 million years ago, alongside giants like Giganotosaurus and Argentinosaurus, and likely preyed on small animals such as lizards and snakes.

New research on prehistoric interbreeding between Neanderthals and Homo sapiens highlights sex between Neanderthal men and Homo sapiens women. This study, grounded in genetic analysis of the X chromosome, offers a deeper understanding of the dynamics between these ancient populations.

NASA announced changes to its Artemis moon program, planning a spacecraft docking test in Earth's orbit before returning astronauts to the lunar surface. The revamped mission, set for 2027, aims to address delays and competitive pressures, engaging SpaceX and Blue Origin for lunar landers.

Astronomers using the ALMA telescope have mapped a vast web of cold gas in the Milky Way's heart. This groundbreaking image shows filaments resembling rivers of material that sometimes converge into bright clouds, where new stars are born, offering insights into our galaxy's dynamic central region.

