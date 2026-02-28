Left Menu

Tiny Dinosaur Discovery: Unearthing Alnashetri cerropoliciensis

In Argentina, researchers have discovered a well-preserved fossil of one of the world's smallest-known dinosaurs, Alnashetri cerropoliciensis. Scientists also reveal insights into Neanderthal-Homo sapiens interbreeding, an updated NASA Artemis mission plan, and a map of cold cosmic gas at the Milky Way's center produced using ALMA telescope.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-02-2026 02:29 IST | Created: 28-02-2026 02:29 IST
Researchers in Argentina have unearthed the fossil of one of the smallest-known dinosaurs, Alnashetri cerropoliciensis, in the Patagonia region. The crow-sized creature lived 95 million years ago, alongside giants like Giganotosaurus and Argentinosaurus, and likely preyed on small animals such as lizards and snakes.

New research on prehistoric interbreeding between Neanderthals and Homo sapiens highlights sex between Neanderthal men and Homo sapiens women. This study, grounded in genetic analysis of the X chromosome, offers a deeper understanding of the dynamics between these ancient populations.

NASA announced changes to its Artemis moon program, planning a spacecraft docking test in Earth's orbit before returning astronauts to the lunar surface. The revamped mission, set for 2027, aims to address delays and competitive pressures, engaging SpaceX and Blue Origin for lunar landers.

Astronomers using the ALMA telescope have mapped a vast web of cold gas in the Milky Way's heart. This groundbreaking image shows filaments resembling rivers of material that sometimes converge into bright clouds, where new stars are born, offering insights into our galaxy's dynamic central region.

(With inputs from agencies.)

