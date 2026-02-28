Left Menu

Mass Graves Unearthed in Eastern Congo Amidst Controversial Rebel Withdrawal

The discovery of two mass graves in Congo's Uvira follows the retreat of the AFC/M23 rebels. Government officials claim at least 172 bodies were found. The rebels deny any involvement. Human rights groups cite executions during their occupation. The international community and Congo debate M23's alleged foreign support.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-02-2026 00:33 IST | Created: 28-02-2026 00:33 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a chilling discovery in eastern Congo's Uvira, authorities have unearthed two mass graves containing over 170 bodies, according to government sources. This revelation follows the recent withdrawal of the AFC/M23 rebel group from the region, significantly intensifying international concerns over ongoing abuses in the area.

Despite accusations, Lawrence Kanyuka, spokesperson for AFC/M23, has refuted any involvement of his group in the formation of these mass graves, describing the government's claims as propaganda. Additionally, independent verification of the deaths' circumstances remains pending, leading to further tension and scrutiny from the global community.

Reports, including those from Human Rights Watch, have documented alleged atrocities committed both by M23 and other forces prior to their withdrawal. Political and military dynamics in eastern Congo remain volatile, as international players, including the United States and Qatar, strive for a peaceful resolution while addressing accusations from Congo regarding Rwanda's alleged support for M23.

