Mass Graves Unearthed in Eastern Congo Amidst Controversial Rebel Withdrawal

In a chilling discovery in eastern Congo's Uvira, authorities have unearthed two mass graves containing over 170 bodies, according to government sources. This revelation follows the recent withdrawal of the AFC/M23 rebel group from the region, significantly intensifying international concerns over ongoing abuses in the area.

Despite accusations, Lawrence Kanyuka, spokesperson for AFC/M23, has refuted any involvement of his group in the formation of these mass graves, describing the government's claims as propaganda. Additionally, independent verification of the deaths' circumstances remains pending, leading to further tension and scrutiny from the global community.

Reports, including those from Human Rights Watch, have documented alleged atrocities committed both by M23 and other forces prior to their withdrawal. Political and military dynamics in eastern Congo remain volatile, as international players, including the United States and Qatar, strive for a peaceful resolution while addressing accusations from Congo regarding Rwanda's alleged support for M23.