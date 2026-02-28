Left Menu

Shockwaves Across Australia: Bindoon Terror Plot Uncovered

An Australian man has been arrested for allegedly planning a terror plot targeting mosques, police, and a parliament building. Authorities found a manifesto suggesting a mass casualty event. This incident adds to recent terrorism-related events, including attacks inspired by extremist groups.

Updated: 28-02-2026 06:07 IST
  • Country:
  • Australia

Australia was rocked by the arrest of a young man in Bindoon, Western Australia, in connection to an alleged terror plot. Authorities accuse the 20-year-old of planning attacks on mosques, a police headquarters, and Parliament House, with evidence pointing to a racially-motivated agenda.

Prime Minister Anthony Albanese expressed deep concern over the incident, emphasizing the severity of the allegations. In his statement on social media, Albanese reiterated the importance of applying the full force of the law to deter such heinous acts against specific communities.

This development follows a string of recent terror-related incidents across Australia, including a thwarted bomb plot at a Perth rally and a deadly attack on a Jewish celebration in Sydney. These incidents suggest an ongoing threat posed by individuals inspired by extremist ideologies.

(With inputs from agencies.)

