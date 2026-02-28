Kim Jong Un's Ceremonial Rifle Gifts: A Show of Trust and Power

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has reinforced his authority by presenting new sniper rifles as ceremonial gifts to high-ranking military and party officials, an act described as a demonstration of trust, according to the KCNA news agency. The event coincided with the Ninth Congress of the Workers' Party of Korea.

The ceremony, documented by state media, saw the distribution of new-generation rifles developed by the Academy of Defence Science. Recipients included senior military leaders, party officials, and notably, Kim's sister, Kim Yo Jong, who has been appointed as director of the General Affairs Department of the party's Central Committee.

Kim's teenage daughter, Ju Ae, was also present, taking part in the ceremony and firing a rifle at a range. Her increasing presence in state media highlights speculation about her potential role in North Korea's leadership future. This public appearance aligns with analyses suggesting she is being positioned as a prospective fourth-generation leader.

