Deadly Sea Skirmish: U.S.-Cuba Tensions Soar As Exiles Launch Armed Attack

Cuban officials reported that a group of Cuban exiles attempted to enter Cuba by speedboat, sparking a deadly sea battle involving nearly 13,000 rounds of ammunition. The incident occurred amidst heightened U.S.-Cuba tensions, with Cuba accusing the exiles of intending to create public disorder and attack military targets.

A Cuban exile group attempted an armed infiltration into Cuba by speedboat, triggering a deadly exchange of gunfire at sea. Authorities reported the exiles carried nearly 13,000 rounds of ammunition, resulting in four deaths and six injuries upon return fire from Cuban forces.

The confrontation exacerbates existing tensions between the U.S. and Cuba, with Cuban officials accusing the exiles of intending to incite chaos and attack military units. Colonel Victor Alvarez of Cuba's Interior Ministry stated the group's motive was to destabilize the country and seize power.

In response, Cuba showcased the captured weaponry on state television, declaring their response was "proportional" to the threat faced. U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio has expressed skepticism about Cuba's account, stating the situation warrants independent investigation.

