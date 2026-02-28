Diplomatic Push: Lavrov Urges Calm Amid U.S.-Israeli Strikes on Iran

Amid escalating tensions, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov engaged in a crucial dialogue with Qatari Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani. They addressed the recent U.S. and Israeli military strikes on Iran, aimed at its leadership and government, which prompted retaliatory missile launches by Tehran.

Both officials underscored the urgent need to halt military actions that risk further destabilizing the already volatile region. Their conversation highlighted a collective call for diplomacy over aggression, seeking a political resolution to the lingering issues.

The Russian Foreign Ministry statement emphasized a shared commitment to returning to diplomatic negotiations grounded in the U.N. Charter and the Treaty on the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons, to prevent further escalation in the Middle East.