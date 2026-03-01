The United States extended numerous offers to Iran for establishing a civil nuclear program, but faced deceptive maneuvers in return, according to a senior Trump administration official on Saturday. These comments come amid rising tensions and stalled talks on nuclear activities.

The official, who requested anonymity, criticized Tehran's insincerity during negotiations, noting that such duplicity forced President Donald Trump to consider forceful measures. The impasse appears to stem from Iran's reluctance to cease uranium enrichment capabilities.

The Trump administration holds that Iran's ongoing enrichment endeavors are thinly veiled attempts to develop nuclear weapons, a prospect deemed unacceptable by the U.S. and its allies. Diplomatic efforts remain strained as the international community watches closely.

