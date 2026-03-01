Left Menu

Israeli Closure of Gaza Crossings: Humanitarian Implications

Israeli and U.S. forces' attacks on Iran have led to the closure of vital Gaza crossings, impeding humanitarian aid and medical evacuations. The Rafah crossing was shut down shortly after reopening, leaving Gaza's displaced inhabitants reliant on limited aid amidst ongoing supply shortages.

Updated: 01-03-2026 01:42 IST | Created: 01-03-2026 01:42 IST
On Saturday, vital crossings into the Gaza Strip were closed following attacks by Israeli and U.S. forces on Iran, according to Israeli government agency COGAT. The closures are significantly affecting the delivery of humanitarian aid and the evacuation of patients needing urgent medical care.

The Rafah crossing at Gaza's southern border with Egypt, which had only reopened in February, was closed again, halting the movement of Palestinians requiring medical attention. Inhabitants of the strip, numbering over 2 million, have been displaced since the recent Israeli offensive.

Despite a ceasefire, aid shortages persist. A Human Rights Watch report highlights ongoing restrictions causing deficits in essential supplies like medicines, food, and water. COGAT claimed sufficient food supplies were delivered to meet demand, though this statement lacked supporting evidence.

