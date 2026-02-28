Left Menu

Foundation Stone Laid for Andhra Pradesh Judicial Infrastructure

Chief Justice of India, Surya Kant, will lay the foundation stone for the Andhra Pradesh Judicial Academy and Judges' Guest House and Club on March 1 in Amaravati. The event will be attended by several Supreme Court judges. The new infrastructure aims to enhance judicial facilities in the region.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Amaravati | Updated: 28-02-2026 22:08 IST | Created: 28-02-2026 22:08 IST
In a significant move to bolster the judicial infrastructure in Andhra Pradesh, Chief Justice of India, Surya Kant, will preside over the foundation ceremony for the Andhra Pradesh Judicial Academy and Judges' Guest House and Club on March 1. The events will take place in Amaravati, the state's greenfield capital city.

Notable Supreme Court judges, including PS Narasimha, Ahsanuddin Amanullah, and Prasanth Kumar Mishra, are expected to attend the ceremonial program. Scheduled to commence at 3.30 pm, the projects are strategically located near the High Court, with accessibility facilitated by wide connecting roads.

The Judges' Guest House and Club have received a financial nod of Rs 69 crore, while the expansive Judges' Residential Enclave, costing Rs 492.3 crore, promises state-of-the-art accommodations. CJI Surya Kant is also set to engage in related judiciary events in Tirupati and attend a meditation symposium before returning to New Delhi.

