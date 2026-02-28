Heightened Caution: India Advises Nationals Amid Middle East Escalation

Amid rising tensions in the Middle East, India has urged its citizens in Iran, Israel, and several neighboring nations to exercise increased caution. The advisories follow intense military escalations, initiated by a joint US-Israel strike on Iran.

In response to the offensive, Iran launched retaliatory attacks targeting Israeli and American military installations across the region, including in Qatar, the UAE, Kuwait, and Bahrain. India's government has called for maximum restraint among all parties involved, hoping to quell further escalation.

Indian embassies in Iran, Israel, and other affected countries have issued specific advisories for citizens, stressing the importance of adhering to local safety guidelines and remaining vigilant. The embassies continue to monitor the situation closely and remain in communication with local authorities.