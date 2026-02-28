Left Menu

Heightened Caution: India Advises Nationals Amid Middle East Escalation

India has advised its nationals in Iran, Israel, and other Middle Eastern countries to exercise utmost caution following significant military escalations in the region. After a US-Israel strike on Iran, retaliatory attacks targeted Israel and American bases. Indian embassies issued advisories urging caution and adherence to local safety protocols.

New Delhi | Updated: 28-02-2026 22:25 IST
Heightened Caution: India Advises Nationals Amid Middle East Escalation
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Amid rising tensions in the Middle East, India has urged its citizens in Iran, Israel, and several neighboring nations to exercise increased caution. The advisories follow intense military escalations, initiated by a joint US-Israel strike on Iran.

In response to the offensive, Iran launched retaliatory attacks targeting Israeli and American military installations across the region, including in Qatar, the UAE, Kuwait, and Bahrain. India's government has called for maximum restraint among all parties involved, hoping to quell further escalation.

Indian embassies in Iran, Israel, and other affected countries have issued specific advisories for citizens, stressing the importance of adhering to local safety guidelines and remaining vigilant. The embassies continue to monitor the situation closely and remain in communication with local authorities.

