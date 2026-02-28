Temple Land Dispute Sparks Political Controversy in Telangana

Amidst mounting criticism, Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy has reversed the allocation of Sharada Peetham land to the Hyderabad water board. This decision came after BJP and BRS accused the state government of inappropriately handling the land's ownership.

The Chief Minister directed officials to maintain Sharada Peetham's ownership of the land following a meeting where the situation was reviewed. Reddy criticized officials for failing to update him on the construction activities undertaken by the religious organization on the site.

Political tensions are high, with BJP state president N Ramchander Rao threatening agitation against the government's actions. Meanwhile, BRS MLA T Harish Rao condemned the Congress for what he claims are efforts to demolish temples, further inflaming the controversy.

