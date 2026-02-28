Left Menu

Temple Land Dispute Sparks Political Controversy in Telangana

Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy rescinds a land allocation to the Hyderabad water board following criticism over its previous ownership by Sharada Peetham. Political tensions rise with BJP and BRS accusing the Congress-led government of unlawful land allotment, sparking outrage and threats of agitation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hyderabad | Updated: 28-02-2026 22:35 IST | Created: 28-02-2026 22:35 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Amidst mounting criticism, Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy has reversed the allocation of Sharada Peetham land to the Hyderabad water board. This decision came after BJP and BRS accused the state government of inappropriately handling the land's ownership.

The Chief Minister directed officials to maintain Sharada Peetham's ownership of the land following a meeting where the situation was reviewed. Reddy criticized officials for failing to update him on the construction activities undertaken by the religious organization on the site.

Political tensions are high, with BJP state president N Ramchander Rao threatening agitation against the government's actions. Meanwhile, BRS MLA T Harish Rao condemned the Congress for what he claims are efforts to demolish temples, further inflaming the controversy.

(With inputs from agencies.)

