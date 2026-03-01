Left Menu

Resilient Communities Amidst Missile Strikes

Residents of central Israel faced relentless missile strikes from Iran as a result of a joint U.S.-Israeli attack. Despite inadequate sheltering in some areas, communities, including mixed Arab-Jewish neighborhoods, showed resilience, gathering in public shelters and supporting each other. Many are frustrated but hopeful for peace.

Telaviv | Updated: 01-03-2026 00:27 IST
Central Israel witnessed a day of persistent missile attacks on Saturday following a major U.S.-Israeli offensive on Iran. As sirens blared, residents dashed to shelters, highlighting a lack of adequate protection, especially in impoverished areas. In Jaffa, diverse communities, despite fasting for Ramadan, sought refuge together.

Idit Cohen noted the community's solidarity, as neighbors helped one another amid the chaos. Her son was called for military duty, underscoring the escalating conflict's impact on daily life. Igor Libenson's family, accustomed to such emergencies, reflected on the wearying toll this situation exacts on children.

The shortage of shelters is most acute in poorer and rural regions, affecting the Bedouin minority drastically. Many resorted to makeshift shelters as missiles continued to be launched. Authorities remain on high alert after intercepting numerous projectiles, with interruptions to education and public gatherings nationwide.

