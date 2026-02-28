Brazil Urges Restraint Amid US-Israel Attacks on Iran

The Brazilian government has expressed strong disapproval of the recent US-Israel military strikes on Iranian targets, a move that has elicited global concern. The Brazilian authorities emphasized that a negotiation process between involved parties is the only viable pathway towards peace, a stance Brazil has steadfastly upheld in the conflict-ridden region.

In an official statement, the government urged all factions to adhere strictly to international law and adopt a posture of maximum restraint. Such actions are deemed crucial to prevent further escalation of hostilities and to ensure the safety of civilian populations.

The Brazilian embassies in the region are actively monitoring the unfolding situation, with heightened attention to the well-being of Brazilian citizens residing in the affected countries, signaling Brazil's commitment to protecting its nationals amid growing tensions.

(With inputs from agencies.)