Left Menu

Brazil Urges Restraint Amid US-Israel Attacks on Iran

The Brazilian government condemned recent US-Israel military actions against Iran, emphasizing the importance of negotiations as the only path to peace. Brazil called for adherence to international law and restraint to avoid further escalation and protect civilians, while closely monitoring its communities in affected areas.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-02-2026 18:50 IST | Created: 28-02-2026 18:50 IST
Brazil Urges Restraint Amid US-Israel Attacks on Iran
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The Brazilian government has expressed strong disapproval of the recent US-Israel military strikes on Iranian targets, a move that has elicited global concern. The Brazilian authorities emphasized that a negotiation process between involved parties is the only viable pathway towards peace, a stance Brazil has steadfastly upheld in the conflict-ridden region.

In an official statement, the government urged all factions to adhere strictly to international law and adopt a posture of maximum restraint. Such actions are deemed crucial to prevent further escalation of hostilities and to ensure the safety of civilian populations.

The Brazilian embassies in the region are actively monitoring the unfolding situation, with heightened attention to the well-being of Brazilian citizens residing in the affected countries, signaling Brazil's commitment to protecting its nationals amid growing tensions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Benfica Fans Suspended for Racist Behavior

Benfica Fans Suspended for Racist Behavior

 Portugal
2
Escalating Tensions: Iran's Strikes on Saudi Arabia Spark Global Concerns

Escalating Tensions: Iran's Strikes on Saudi Arabia Spark Global Concerns

 Global
3
Cash Seized in Suspicious Train Raid

Cash Seized in Suspicious Train Raid

 India
4
China Calls for Ceasefire Amid Rising Middle East Tensions

China Calls for Ceasefire Amid Rising Middle East Tensions

 China

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Capitalist incentives could push AI toward catastrophic outcomes

AI becomes academic lifeline for remote university students

Is perceived usefulness the real reason students adopt AI chatbots?

Innovation or inequality?: The social cost of sidewalk robots

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026