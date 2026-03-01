Unprecedented U.S.-Israeli Strike Kills Iran's Supreme Leader: A New Era Begins

The United States and Israel embarked on their most ambitious military operation against Iran on Saturday, targeting Iranian Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei, who Israel claims has been killed. A senior Israeli official confirmed Khamenei's body was found, though Iran's media outlets contend their leader remains resolute.

Iran condemned the attacks as unprovoked, launching retaliatory missile strikes on Israel and several Gulf states. U.S. President Donald Trump described the strikes as a move to thwart Iran's nuclear ambitions and encouraged Iranians to overthrow their government. He further claimed the operation succeeded in eliminating most of Iran's senior leadership.

This event has escalated tensions in the region, affecting global oil markets as the Strait of Hormuz has been shut. Israel's military reported extensive damage to key Iranian targets, including defense systems and military leaders. Meanwhile, the U.N. Secretary-General has urgently called for an end to hostilities.

(With inputs from agencies.)