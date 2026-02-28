Left Menu

Diplomatic Tensions Rise as Russia Condemns US-Israel Attacks on Iran

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov engaged in a phone call with Iranian counterpart Abbas Araqchi. Lavrov criticized an 'unprovoked armed attack' by the US and Israel on Iran and called for an immediate cessation of hostilities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Moscow | Updated: 28-02-2026 17:54 IST | Created: 28-02-2026 17:54 IST
Diplomatic Tensions Rise as Russia Condemns US-Israel Attacks on Iran
Sergei Lavrov
  • Country:
  • Russia

Sergei Lavrov, Russia's Foreign Minister, conducted a phone conversation with Iran's Abbas Araqchi on Saturday, as confirmed by Russia's Foreign Ministry.

Lavrov strongly condemned the actions of the United States and Israel, describing their strikes on Iran as an 'unprovoked armed attack' and pressed for an immediate ceasefire.

The call signals increasing diplomatic tensions as Russia allies with Iran in denouncing what it perceives as aggression by the US and Israel.

TRENDING

1
Aiden Markram: A Stellar Opener at the T20 World Cup

Aiden Markram: A Stellar Opener at the T20 World Cup

 India
2
Desperate Act: Woman Inmate's Harrowing Attempt to End Her Life

Desperate Act: Woman Inmate's Harrowing Attempt to End Her Life

 India
3
Historic Triumph: Jammu and Kashmir Clinch Maiden Ranji Trophy Title

Historic Triumph: Jammu and Kashmir Clinch Maiden Ranji Trophy Title

 India
4
ICC Plans Alternate Routes Amid Middle East Tensions

ICC Plans Alternate Routes Amid Middle East Tensions

 United Arab Emirates

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Capitalist incentives could push AI toward catastrophic outcomes

AI becomes academic lifeline for remote university students

Is perceived usefulness the real reason students adopt AI chatbots?

Innovation or inequality?: The social cost of sidewalk robots

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026