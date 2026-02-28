Diplomatic Tensions Rise as Russia Condemns US-Israel Attacks on Iran
Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov engaged in a phone call with Iranian counterpart Abbas Araqchi. Lavrov criticized an 'unprovoked armed attack' by the US and Israel on Iran and called for an immediate cessation of hostilities.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Moscow | Updated: 28-02-2026 17:54 IST | Created: 28-02-2026 17:54 IST
- Country:
- Russia
Sergei Lavrov, Russia's Foreign Minister, conducted a phone conversation with Iran's Abbas Araqchi on Saturday, as confirmed by Russia's Foreign Ministry.
Lavrov strongly condemned the actions of the United States and Israel, describing their strikes on Iran as an 'unprovoked armed attack' and pressed for an immediate ceasefire.
The call signals increasing diplomatic tensions as Russia allies with Iran in denouncing what it perceives as aggression by the US and Israel.
ALSO READ
UK Calls for Diplomacy Amidst US-Israel Strikes on Iran
Escalating Tensions Between Afghanistan and Pakistan: A Call for Diplomacy Amidst Conflict
Marco Rubio's Urgent Diplomacy: Addressing Rising Tensions in the Middle East
Drone Diplomacy: Russian Provocation Near Swedish Waters
Diplomacy Urged Amid Rising Pakistan-Afghanistan Tensions