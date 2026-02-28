Diplomatic Tensions Rise as Russia Condemns US-Israel Attacks on Iran

Sergei Lavrov, Russia's Foreign Minister, conducted a phone conversation with Iran's Abbas Araqchi on Saturday, as confirmed by Russia's Foreign Ministry.

Lavrov strongly condemned the actions of the United States and Israel, describing their strikes on Iran as an 'unprovoked armed attack' and pressed for an immediate ceasefire.

The call signals increasing diplomatic tensions as Russia allies with Iran in denouncing what it perceives as aggression by the US and Israel.