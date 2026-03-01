Left Menu

Himachal Pradesh's Comprehensive Anti-Chitta Operation: A Step Towards a Drug-Free Society

The Himachal Pradesh Police executed a statewide anti-Chitta operation, searching 145 locations. They seized illegal substances, arrested suspects, and registered cases under the NDPS and Excise Acts. The operation emphasizes zero tolerance for drug activity, urging citizens to report any drug-related incidents to help achieve a drug-free society.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Shimla | Updated: 01-03-2026 18:21 IST | Created: 01-03-2026 18:21 IST
Himachal Pradesh's Comprehensive Anti-Chitta Operation: A Step Towards a Drug-Free Society
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Himachal Pradesh Police launched a comprehensive anti-Chitta operation, searching 145 locations across the state on Sunday. Officials reported the seizure of 406 grams of charas, 19.236 grams of chitta (heroin), 124 grams of poppy husk, and 465,100 millilitres of illegal liquor. Six cases were registered under the NDPS Act.

In addition, four cases were filed under the Excise Act as part of the coordinated operation conducted by the state intelligence department, armed forces, and district police. According to a police spokesperson, drug detection kits and videography were effectively used during searches, ensuring compliance with relevant legal frameworks including the NDPS Act.

The state government and police reiterated their commitment to expanding the campaign in a more aggressive and scientific manner to combat drug trafficking. They urged citizens, particularly the youth, to report any drug-related activities, promising complete confidentiality for informants.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
'People have decided to bring to power NDA govt in TN,' says PM Modi at Madurai rally, assures clean, efficient governance.

'People have decided to bring to power NDA govt in TN,' says PM Modi at Madu...

 India
2
Jack Dempsey's Surprising Six Nations Comeback

Jack Dempsey's Surprising Six Nations Comeback

 Global
3
Urgent Call for Action: Protecting Bihari Diaspora in West Asia

Urgent Call for Action: Protecting Bihari Diaspora in West Asia

 India
4
Tamil Nadu kept Cong out of power for 6 decades, you are first state to become 'Congress-mukt': PM Modi in Madurai.

Tamil Nadu kept Cong out of power for 6 decades, you are first state to beco...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Capitalist incentives could push AI toward catastrophic outcomes

AI becomes academic lifeline for remote university students

Is perceived usefulness the real reason students adopt AI chatbots?

Innovation or inequality?: The social cost of sidewalk robots

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026