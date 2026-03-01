Himachal Pradesh's Comprehensive Anti-Chitta Operation: A Step Towards a Drug-Free Society

The Himachal Pradesh Police launched a comprehensive anti-Chitta operation, searching 145 locations across the state on Sunday. Officials reported the seizure of 406 grams of charas, 19.236 grams of chitta (heroin), 124 grams of poppy husk, and 465,100 millilitres of illegal liquor. Six cases were registered under the NDPS Act.

In addition, four cases were filed under the Excise Act as part of the coordinated operation conducted by the state intelligence department, armed forces, and district police. According to a police spokesperson, drug detection kits and videography were effectively used during searches, ensuring compliance with relevant legal frameworks including the NDPS Act.

The state government and police reiterated their commitment to expanding the campaign in a more aggressive and scientific manner to combat drug trafficking. They urged citizens, particularly the youth, to report any drug-related activities, promising complete confidentiality for informants.

(With inputs from agencies.)