Farmers Unite Against Waste Plant in Ghaziabad

Bhartiya Kisan Union leader Rakesh Tikait criticized a proposed waste management plant near Meerpur Hindu village for violating environmental norms. During a Mahapanchayat, Tikait and farmers demanded the removal of a local landfill, protesting its impact on living conditions. An agreement was made to form a joint investigation committee.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ghaziabad | Updated: 01-03-2026 21:25 IST | Created: 01-03-2026 21:25 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Ghaziabad witnessed a significant protest as Bhartiya Kisan Union leader Rakesh Tikait spoke at the Mahapanchayat in Meerpur Hindu village against a proposed waste management plant. Tikait argued that the plant violates environmental standards and human compassion by affecting agricultural land and residential areas.

The farmers, protesting for two weeks, demanded the immediate removal of a landfill site deteriorating living conditions with its foul smell. Neeraj Tyagi, organizer of the Mahapanchayat, pointed out promises of development were replaced by a dumping ground that worsened locals' lives.

After violent clashes and discussions, an agreement concluded with senior officials led to forming a joint investigation committee comprising representatives from various government departments, displaying a unified stand against environmental degradation.

