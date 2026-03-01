Farmers Unite Against Waste Plant in Ghaziabad

Ghaziabad witnessed a significant protest as Bhartiya Kisan Union leader Rakesh Tikait spoke at the Mahapanchayat in Meerpur Hindu village against a proposed waste management plant. Tikait argued that the plant violates environmental standards and human compassion by affecting agricultural land and residential areas.

The farmers, protesting for two weeks, demanded the immediate removal of a landfill site deteriorating living conditions with its foul smell. Neeraj Tyagi, organizer of the Mahapanchayat, pointed out promises of development were replaced by a dumping ground that worsened locals' lives.

After violent clashes and discussions, an agreement concluded with senior officials led to forming a joint investigation committee comprising representatives from various government departments, displaying a unified stand against environmental degradation.