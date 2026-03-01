Tragedy Strikes as Toddler Falls into Water Tank

In a tragic incident, a toddler named Hardeep drowned after falling into a water tank in Sainik Colony. Police suspect that the child, two-and-a-half years old, lost his balance while playing on the tank's cover.

The temporary tank, made by tenants for personal use, was covered with a plywood sheet. Hardeep's parents, both laborers, discovered his absence upon returning from work on Saturday.

Following a search by his father, Raju, and neighbors, Hardeep's body was found in the water tank. Police are currently investigating the circumstances surrounding the fall.

(With inputs from agencies.)