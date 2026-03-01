Tragedy Strikes as Toddler Falls into Water Tank
A two-and-a-half-year-old boy named Hardeep drowned after falling into a water tank in Sainik Colony. He is believed to have lost balance while playing on the tank's cover. His parents discovered him missing after returning from work, and neighbors found his body in the tank.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Faridabad | Updated: 01-03-2026 21:38 IST | Created: 01-03-2026 21:38 IST
- Country:
- India
In a tragic incident, a toddler named Hardeep drowned after falling into a water tank in Sainik Colony. Police suspect that the child, two-and-a-half years old, lost his balance while playing on the tank's cover.
The temporary tank, made by tenants for personal use, was covered with a plywood sheet. Hardeep's parents, both laborers, discovered his absence upon returning from work on Saturday.
Following a search by his father, Raju, and neighbors, Hardeep's body was found in the water tank. Police are currently investigating the circumstances surrounding the fall.
