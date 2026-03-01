Odisha Marks Milestone: Bolangir and Bargarh Declared 'Naxal-Free'

In a significant development, Odisha Police declared Bolangir and Bargarh districts as 'Naxal-free' following the surrender of 15 Maoists in neighboring Chhattisgarh, officials announced on Sunday.

The Dual District Police Chief, YB Khurania, highlighted the achievement as a milestone in the state's sustained efforts against Naxal activities.

After the surrender event in Mahasamund, authorities noted the success was due to coordinated operations and local cooperation, yet emphasized continued vigilance in other affected areas.

(With inputs from agencies.)