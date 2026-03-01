Left Menu

Odisha Marks Milestone: Bolangir and Bargarh Declared 'Naxal-Free'

Odisha Police declared Bolangir and Bargarh districts 'Naxal-free' after 15 Maoists surrendered. This marks a major success in anti-Naxal efforts, raising the number of Naxal-free districts in Odisha to seven. Ongoing measures aim to eradicate remaining Maoist activities in other state regions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 01-03-2026 22:05 IST | Created: 01-03-2026 22:05 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant development, Odisha Police declared Bolangir and Bargarh districts as 'Naxal-free' following the surrender of 15 Maoists in neighboring Chhattisgarh, officials announced on Sunday.

The Dual District Police Chief, YB Khurania, highlighted the achievement as a milestone in the state's sustained efforts against Naxal activities.

After the surrender event in Mahasamund, authorities noted the success was due to coordinated operations and local cooperation, yet emphasized continued vigilance in other affected areas.

(With inputs from agencies.)

