Odisha Achieves Milestone: Bolangir and Bargarh Declared Naxal-Free

In a significant development, the Odisha Police announced on Sunday the declaration of Bolangir and Bargarh districts as 'Naxal-free,' marking a triumph in their anti-Naxal operations.

This declaration follows the surrender of 15 Maoists in neighboring Chhattisgarh, signaling a strategic victory for state forces. The operation was a collaborative effort, involving precise intelligence and cooperation from local communities, according to the state's Director General of Police, YB Khurania.

With Bolangir and Bargarh joining the list of Naxal-free districts, the Odisha Police remains committed to eradicating Maoist presence in remaining affected areas, aiming for a complete resolution to the Naxal problem in the state.

