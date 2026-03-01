Left Menu

Odisha Achieves Milestone: Bolangir and Bargarh Declared Naxal-Free

The Odisha Police declared Bolangir and Bargarh districts as Naxal-free after 15 Maoists surrendered in Chhattisgarh. This marks significant progress in Odisha's anti-Naxal operations. With seven districts now free from Naxal activity, police continue efforts to eliminate remaining Maoist presence in other areas.

Updated: 01-03-2026 22:39 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant development, the Odisha Police announced on Sunday the declaration of Bolangir and Bargarh districts as 'Naxal-free,' marking a triumph in their anti-Naxal operations.

This declaration follows the surrender of 15 Maoists in neighboring Chhattisgarh, signaling a strategic victory for state forces. The operation was a collaborative effort, involving precise intelligence and cooperation from local communities, according to the state's Director General of Police, YB Khurania.

With Bolangir and Bargarh joining the list of Naxal-free districts, the Odisha Police remains committed to eradicating Maoist presence in remaining affected areas, aiming for a complete resolution to the Naxal problem in the state.

(With inputs from agencies.)

