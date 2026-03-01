Odisha Achieves Milestone: Bolangir and Bargarh Declared Naxal-Free
The Odisha Police declared Bolangir and Bargarh districts as Naxal-free after 15 Maoists surrendered in Chhattisgarh. This marks significant progress in Odisha's anti-Naxal operations. With seven districts now free from Naxal activity, police continue efforts to eliminate remaining Maoist presence in other areas.
In a significant development, the Odisha Police announced on Sunday the declaration of Bolangir and Bargarh districts as 'Naxal-free,' marking a triumph in their anti-Naxal operations.
This declaration follows the surrender of 15 Maoists in neighboring Chhattisgarh, signaling a strategic victory for state forces. The operation was a collaborative effort, involving precise intelligence and cooperation from local communities, according to the state's Director General of Police, YB Khurania.
With Bolangir and Bargarh joining the list of Naxal-free districts, the Odisha Police remains committed to eradicating Maoist presence in remaining affected areas, aiming for a complete resolution to the Naxal problem in the state.
(With inputs from agencies.)
