Chirag Paswan Calls for Overhaul of Bihar's Liquor Prohibition Law

Union minister Chirag Paswan has urged a review of Bihar's liquor prohibition law, advocating for enhanced enforcement by addressing loopholes. While supporting the goal of reducing alcoholism, Paswan emphasized the need for ongoing evaluations. Concerns about illicit alcohol production and related fatalities highlight the importance of this review.

Union minister Chirag Paswan has stressed the importance of reviewing Bihar's liquor prohibition law to tighten its enforcement and address existing loopholes. Speaking in Patna, Paswan said assessing the law's effectiveness could help determine if it meets its original objectives.

Despite being a staunch supporter of efforts to curb alcoholism, Paswan highlighted recurring issues such as deaths from spurious liquor and reports of illegal alcohol delivery, which warrant a thorough assessment of the prohibition's enforcement mechanisms.

While the JD(U) government remains firm on the law, differing views have emerged, with Paswan's party calling for a reevaluation to ensure public safety and social well-being.

(With inputs from agencies.)

