Accused in YouTuber Stabbing Dies in Police Encounter in Ghaziabad

Zeeshan, a 24-year-old man accused in the stabbing of YouTuber Salim Ahmed, died from injuries sustained during a police encounter in Ghaziabad's Loni area, officials stated. Zeeshan, a resident of Amroha, was allegedly involved in the attack on Ahmed, also known as Salim Wastik, and carried a bounty of Rs 1 lakh.

A police operation led to the recovery of a knife, a country-made pistol, cartridges, and a motorcycle from the site. Another suspect in the case remains at large. Police reports indicate Zeeshan was injured in an exchange of fire with the authorities and later died in hospital.

Aimed at Ahmed's criticism of religious practices on his YouTube channel, the attack left him with severe injuries. Officials have identified and are actively pursuing several suspects, including an AIMIM leader, as investigations continue across Delhi and Ghaziabad.

