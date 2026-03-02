Left Menu

Britain Secures Future with Leonardo's £1 Billion Helicopter Deal

The UK has signed a £1 billion contract with Italian firm Leonardo to build military helicopters, ensuring 3,300 jobs in Yeovil. The deal includes the construction of 23 helicopters for the British armed forces and positions Yeovil as a hub for future international orders.

The UK government has clinched a £1 billion deal with Italy's Leonardo, awarding the defense contractor a contract to produce a new fleet of military helicopters. This move is set to safeguard 3,300 jobs at the company's production site in Yeovil, southwest England.

Under the terms, Leonardo will supply 23 medium-lift helicopters to bolster the capabilities of the British armed forces, operating alongside uncrewed aircraft. With over 40% of the manufacturing taking place in Yeovil, the contract is also anticipated to open the gateway for future international exports built in Britain.

According to Defence Secretary John Healey, the contract is a significant strengthening of Britain's military forces and a crucial assurance for the continuation of the nation's last military helicopter manufacturing site. Moreover, this multi-billion dollar deal aligns with the strategic aim of securing employment and expanding export potential.

