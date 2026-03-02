Debate Intensifies Over Trump's Iranian Offensive

In a series of closed-door briefings, Trump administration officials conceded that there was no intelligence indicating Iran's plans to attack U.S. forces first, according to sources. This revelation follows the U.S. and Israel's unprecedented attacks on Iran, including the death of Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and damage to Iranian military assets.

The remarks cast doubt on the administration's justification for the offensive. President Trump had previously suggested that indicators of potential Iranian aggression against U.S. forces partly prompted the military action. Aimed at preempting attacks and ensuring Iran cannot weaponize its nuclear program, the military campaign faces criticism from Democrats who argue it was unnecessary.

Briefings to Congress highlighted Iran's missile capabilities as an imminent threat, yet lacked evidence of intending harm to U.S. forces. Meanwhile, concern mounts following the announcement of American casualties, with three U.S. troops killed since the operation began. Now, the administration faces scrutiny over its decision-making and justification for the conflict.

