Explosive Negligence: Tragedy Strikes Nagpur as Blast Claims 19 Lives
Maharashtra minister Chandrashekhar Bawankule reported negligence in the Nagpur blast at SBL Energy Limited, where 19 lives were lost. The company and officials are under scrutiny, with compensation announced for victims' families. Arrests and charges have been made as investigation continues on safety violations.
A catastrophic blast at Nagpur's SBL Energy Limited's detonator packing unit claimed 19 lives, highlighting severe safety oversight, said Maharashtra minister Chandrashekhar Bawankule.
The company has pledged Rs 75 lakh to deceased families and Rs 25 lakh to the injured, as police detained nine directors, charging them with culpable homicide.
Safety measures were ignored according to preliminary inquiries, with investigations also targeting officials of relevant regulatory bodies, potentially facing legal actions.
