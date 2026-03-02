Explosive Negligence: Tragedy Strikes Nagpur as Blast Claims 19 Lives

A catastrophic blast at Nagpur's SBL Energy Limited's detonator packing unit claimed 19 lives, highlighting severe safety oversight, said Maharashtra minister Chandrashekhar Bawankule.

The company has pledged Rs 75 lakh to deceased families and Rs 25 lakh to the injured, as police detained nine directors, charging them with culpable homicide.

Safety measures were ignored according to preliminary inquiries, with investigations also targeting officials of relevant regulatory bodies, potentially facing legal actions.

(With inputs from agencies.)