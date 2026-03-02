Left Menu

Tragic Assault in South Sudan's Ruweng Area: A Grim Toll

A brutal attack by unidentified men in South Sudan's Ruweng Administrative Area resulted in the deaths of 122 individuals, including 82 civilians. The casualties included children, women, and the elderly, along with local officials such as the County Commissioner and the Executive Director, according to Information Minister James Monyliak Majok.

Tragic Assault in South Sudan's Ruweng Area: A Grim Toll
A devastating attack took place in South Sudan's Ruweng Administrative Area, where unidentified men killed 122 people on Sunday. The information came to light on Monday, as confirmed by the area's information minister.

Among the victims were 82 civilians, predominantly children, women, and the elderly. The tragic incident also claimed the lives of key figures, including the County Commissioner and Executive Director, further escalated the gravity of the situation, minister James Monyliak Majok reported to Reuters.

The attack underscores ongoing challenges in the region amidst political and social unrest. The international community is urged to pay attention to the volatile situation as efforts to restore peace and security continue.

