Tragic Assault in South Sudan's Ruweng Area: A Grim Toll

A devastating attack took place in South Sudan's Ruweng Administrative Area, where unidentified men killed 122 people on Sunday. The information came to light on Monday, as confirmed by the area's information minister.

Among the victims were 82 civilians, predominantly children, women, and the elderly. The tragic incident also claimed the lives of key figures, including the County Commissioner and Executive Director, further escalated the gravity of the situation, minister James Monyliak Majok reported to Reuters.

The attack underscores ongoing challenges in the region amidst political and social unrest. The international community is urged to pay attention to the volatile situation as efforts to restore peace and security continue.

(With inputs from agencies.)