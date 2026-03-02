RAF Akrotiri Hit by Iranian Drone Amid US-Israeli Strikes

A British Royal Air Force base in Cyprus, RAF Akrotiri, was struck by an Iranian attack drone during ongoing US and Israeli military activities targeting Tehran, Cypriot President Nikos Christodoulides confirmed on Monday.

The UK's Ministry of Defence reported that the incident, which occurred around midnight on Sunday, resulted in only minimal damage, with no casualties. The attack followed Prime Minister Keir Starmer's announcement permitting US use of British bases for limited defensive actions to protect British lives and interests in West Asia.

Family members at the base are being relocated as a precautionary measure, yet all other facilities remain operational. Starmer emphasized the UK is not engaging in offensive strikes against Iran but supports defensive efforts to neutralize potential threats.

