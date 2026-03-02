Left Menu

RAF Akrotiri Hit by Iranian Drone Amid US-Israeli Strikes

A British RAF base in Cyprus experienced minimal damage from an Iranian drone amid US-Israeli strikes. The UK has allowed the US to use its bases for defensive actions in West Asia, emphasizing collective self-defense without joining offensive operations in the region.

Devdiscourse News Desk | London | Updated: 02-03-2026 15:45 IST | Created: 02-03-2026 15:45 IST
A British Royal Air Force base in Cyprus, RAF Akrotiri, was struck by an Iranian attack drone during ongoing US and Israeli military activities targeting Tehran, Cypriot President Nikos Christodoulides confirmed on Monday.

The UK's Ministry of Defence reported that the incident, which occurred around midnight on Sunday, resulted in only minimal damage, with no casualties. The attack followed Prime Minister Keir Starmer's announcement permitting US use of British bases for limited defensive actions to protect British lives and interests in West Asia.

Family members at the base are being relocated as a precautionary measure, yet all other facilities remain operational. Starmer emphasized the UK is not engaging in offensive strikes against Iran but supports defensive efforts to neutralize potential threats.

(With inputs from agencies.)

