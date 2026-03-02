Left Menu

Tragic Case of Financial Harassment: Arrests Made in Hyderabad Family Suicide

Four suspected illegal money lenders have been arrested in Hyderabad for allegedly abetting the suicide of a family. The family faced relentless harassment and pressure over a Rs 57 lakh loan taken for business purposes. The case highlights serious issues of unlawful lending practices and their devastating impact.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hyderabad | Updated: 02-03-2026 17:52 IST | Created: 02-03-2026 17:52 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In a tragic incident, four individuals in Hyderabad have been apprehended for allegedly driving a family to suicide through relentless financial harassment. The incident, which occurred on February 23-24, involves a 54-year-old man, his 50-year-old wife, and their 24-year-old son who were found dead in their home.

The Hyderabad Police investigation revealed that the family was subjected to severe pressure over a Rs 57 lakh loan taken from illegal money lenders to run their Biryani hotels. The lenders reportedly charged exorbitant interest rates, demanded blank cheques, promissory notes, and original land documents as collateral, and regularly issued threats over the phone.

With evidence including suicide notes and witness statements, police have confirmed the family's constant harassment. The accused, now arrested, are charged under abetment to suicide laws, highlighting the grim reality of illegal lending practices and the dire consequences they can have on victims.

(With inputs from agencies.)

