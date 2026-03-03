CRPF Personnel Injured in Mysterious Firing Incident at Kashmir Camp

A Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel was injured by a gunshot under mysterious circumstances at a camp in Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri district on Tuesday. This was disclosed by sources familiar with the situation.

The incident reportedly took place at a CRPF camp in the Tandwal area. The wounded personnel was swiftly transported to the Government Medical College (GMC) Associated Hospital in Rajouri for treatment, where he remains under medical care.

The police have taken cognisance of the incident, launching legal proceedings to determine the circumstances that led to the firing, according to the sources.

