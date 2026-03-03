Left Menu

Cyber Fraud Unveiled: Grocery Owner Duped in Stock Investment Scam

Three men were arrested and a woman bound over in connection with a cyber fraud case where a grocery shop owner was tricked out of Rs 17 lakh on promises of stock market returns. The operation involved fake online investment groups, mule accounts, and rapid fund diversions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 03-03-2026 16:39 IST | Created: 03-03-2026 16:39 IST
Cyber Fraud Unveiled: Grocery Owner Duped in Stock Investment Scam
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a crackdown on cybercrime, the Delhi Police has apprehended three men and restricted a woman in connection with a sophisticated online fraud scheme. The group allegedly deceived a northwest Delhi grocery shop owner, Yogesh Kumar, into investing Rs 17 lakh under false pretenses of lucrative stock market returns.

The case emerged after Kumar filed a complaint, having been duped into transferring money across multiple bank accounts following his inclusion in a misleading social media investment group. Withdrawing his funds proved elusive, prompting him to turn to authorities for redress.

Investigations revealed a complex money trail involving 'mule' accounts and rapid transactions hiding behind digital platforms. Inderjeet, one of the suspects, allegedly lent his firm's account for the fraud operations, while accomplices Pawan Kumar and Gaurav Tyagi aided in its execution. The role of the woman, Mahima Sharma, remains under scrutiny as the probe progresses.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Square Yards Reports Significant Revenue Growth with Boost from Urban Money

Square Yards Reports Significant Revenue Growth with Boost from Urban Money

 India
2
UAE's Strategic Goods Reserves: Ready for Any Crisis

UAE's Strategic Goods Reserves: Ready for Any Crisis

 Global
3
Illegal Structure Collapse Sparks Safety Concerns in Johannesburg

Illegal Structure Collapse Sparks Safety Concerns in Johannesburg

 South Africa
4
Telangana High Court Bomb Threat: A Hoax Unveiled

Telangana High Court Bomb Threat: A Hoax Unveiled

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can Mozambique Revive Growth and Deliver Jobs for Its Young Population?

Can AI Judge Economic Risk? IMF Tests GPT on Global Surveillance Reports

Slovakia Moves Toward Sustainable Well-Being Over Pure Economic Growth

Mexico’s Semiconductor Strategy: Seizing Opportunity in a Shifting Global Order

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026