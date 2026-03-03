Cyber Fraud Unveiled: Grocery Owner Duped in Stock Investment Scam

In a crackdown on cybercrime, the Delhi Police has apprehended three men and restricted a woman in connection with a sophisticated online fraud scheme. The group allegedly deceived a northwest Delhi grocery shop owner, Yogesh Kumar, into investing Rs 17 lakh under false pretenses of lucrative stock market returns.

The case emerged after Kumar filed a complaint, having been duped into transferring money across multiple bank accounts following his inclusion in a misleading social media investment group. Withdrawing his funds proved elusive, prompting him to turn to authorities for redress.

Investigations revealed a complex money trail involving 'mule' accounts and rapid transactions hiding behind digital platforms. Inderjeet, one of the suspects, allegedly lent his firm's account for the fraud operations, while accomplices Pawan Kumar and Gaurav Tyagi aided in its execution. The role of the woman, Mahima Sharma, remains under scrutiny as the probe progresses.

