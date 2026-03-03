NIFTEM-K and University of Saskatchewan Sign MoU to Advance Food Science Collaboration

In a significant step toward strengthening international collaboration in food science and agri-food innovation, the National Institute of Food Technology Entrepreneurship and Management–Kundli (NIFTEM-K), an Institute of National Importance under the Ministry of Food Processing Industries (MoFPI), Government of India, has signed a landmark Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the University of Saskatchewan (USask), Saskatoon, Canada.

The five-year agreement aims to foster academic, research, and industry-oriented collaboration in food sciences, food processing technology, and sustainable food systems, further reinforcing India–Canada cooperation in the agri-food sector.

High-Level Signing Reflects Strategic Importance

The MoU was formally signed by Dr. Harinder Singh Oberoi, Director, NIFTEM-K, and Dr. Baljit Singh, Vice President (Research), University of Saskatchewan, in the presence of Mr. Scott Moe, Premier of Saskatchewan; Sh. Avinash Joshi, Secretary, MoFPI; and Sh. D. Praveen, Joint Secretary, MoFPI.

The high-level participation underscored the strategic significance of the partnership and its alignment with broader bilateral objectives in agriculture, food security, and value-added food processing.

The agreement assumes special importance in the context of the announcement of a Centre of Excellence in Pulse Protein, to be jointly established by India and Canada. The initiative, announced in the presence of the Prime Ministers of both countries, will be led by NIFTEM-K on the Indian side and the University of Saskatchewan on the Canadian side.

Centre of Excellence in Pulse Protein

The proposed Centre of Excellence in Pulse Protein is expected to serve as a hub for advanced research, technology development, and innovation in plant-based protein processing. Given India’s status as one of the largest producers and consumers of pulses and Canada’s global leadership in pulse production and research, the collaboration presents a powerful synergy.

The initiative is expected to drive advancements in value addition, protein extraction technologies, product development, and sustainable processing methods, contributing to global food security and nutrition goals.

Expanding Academic and Research Cooperation

Under the MoU, the two institutions will collaborate across multiple domains, including:

Development of online teaching and training programmes in food science and technology

Courses in food systems economics and business development

Short-term exchange programmes for faculty, researchers, and students

Joint research projects and collaborative funding proposals

Development of integrated degree programmes in Food Processing Technology

These initiatives are designed to facilitate cross-learning, promote global best practices, and enhance institutional capacity on both sides.

The partnership will also include joint seminars, workshops, industry-oriented short courses, and collaborative academic planning. Specific projects will be formalized through subsequent agreements to ensure structured implementation and measurable outcomes.

Leveraging Complementary Strengths

The collaboration seeks to combine USask’s strong agrifood research ecosystem and global expertise with NIFTEM-K’s mandate as a “One Stop Solution Provider” for the Indian food processing sector.

NIFTEM-K plays a pivotal role in supporting India’s food processing industry through research, entrepreneurship development, skill training, and policy support. By integrating international research capabilities and innovation models, the institute aims to strengthen India’s value chains in food processing and agro-based industries.

The partnership is expected to catalyse innovation, foster technology-driven solutions, and build capacity for sustainable and resilient food systems in both countries.

Advancing Food Security and Industrial Growth

Leaders from both institutions emphasized that the MoU will contribute significantly to advancing food security, strengthening food processing value chains, and promoting research-driven industrial growth.

By linking two dynamic agri-food ecosystems, the collaboration has the potential to generate impactful research outputs, enhance entrepreneurial opportunities, and support the development of next-generation food technologies.

Strengthening India’s Global Footprint in Food Technology

This MoU marks a major milestone in NIFTEM-K’s efforts to expand its global footprint and reinforce India’s leadership in food technology, entrepreneurship, and management through meaningful international partnerships.

As India continues to position food processing as a key pillar of agricultural transformation and economic growth, collaborations such as this are expected to accelerate innovation, attract investment, and build globally competitive capabilities in the sector.