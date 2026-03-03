Three Senior Health Officials Granted Bail in R1 Million Fraud and Theft Case

Three senior officials from the Department of Health, including Director-General Sabelo Siyabonga Sandile Buthelezi, have been granted bail of R10 000 each following their appearance in the Specialised Commercial Crimes Court in Pretoria.

The officials—Deputy Director-General of Tertiary Health and Hospital Services Dr Malixole Percival Mahlati, Chief Financial Officer Phineas Phaswa Mamogale (45), and Director-General Buthelezi—face charges of fraud and theft involving more than R1 million. Buthelezi is additionally charged with contravention of the Public Finance Management Act (PFMA).

Allegations of Irregular Appointments

According to the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA), the charges stem from allegations that between 30 August 2023 and 28 September 2023, the three accused acted with common purpose in the irregular appointment of two service providers in relation to a labour matter within the department.

The two companies involved are Ithani Amen (PTY) Ltd and N Mbileni J Tohlang-Nkopane Inc. Ithani Amen was allegedly appointed as an independent investigator, while N Mbileni J Tohlang-Nkopane Inc was appointed to chair a disciplinary hearing against the suspended Chief Director of Labour Relations.

NPA Gauteng spokesperson Lumka Mahanjana stated that both service providers were paid through funds from the Global Fund, which was intended to support the department in training initiatives and outbreak response relief efforts.

The matter was reportedly referred to the Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation (the Hawks) by a forensic investigator.

Arrest and Bail Proceedings

Following investigations conducted by the Hawks’ National Serious Corruption Investigations unit, the three officials handed themselves over to Pretoria Central Police Station on 2 March 2026 and were subsequently arrested.

During the court proceedings, the State did not oppose bail. An affidavit submitted by Investigating Officer Captain Clinton Leonard Arrikum indicated that the accused have no previous convictions or pending cases, do not pose a flight risk, and are unlikely to disturb public order if released.

The court granted each accused bail of R10 000. The case has been postponed to June 2026 to allow for further investigations.

Minister’s Response

In a brief statement, the Department of Health confirmed that Minister Dr Aaron Motsoaledi has noted the arrests. The department stated that the Minister has not yet been fully briefed on the circumstances surrounding the matter.

“At this juncture, the Minister is still in the dark about circumstances surrounding the arrest of the three. As soon as the Minister has been fully briefed about this matter, he will issue a statement,” the department said.

The statement further emphasised that, regardless of the circumstances, the legal process must proceed without interference.

“For now, all the Minister can say is that whatever the circumstances, the law must take its course.”

As investigations continue, the case places renewed focus on governance, accountability, and financial oversight within public institutions, particularly in relation to the use of funds earmarked for critical health interventions.