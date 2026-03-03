Left Menu

Trinidad and Tobago's Crime Struggles Prompt New State of Emergency

Trinidad and Tobago reimposes a state of emergency due to high violent crime rates, affecting tourism and sparking opposition criticism. The government cites threats against law enforcement and mass shootings as reasons. Despite efforts, ongoing criminal activities continue to endanger public safety.

Updated: 03-03-2026 20:43 IST | Created: 03-03-2026 20:43 IST
Trinidad and Tobago's Crime Struggles Prompt New State of Emergency
On Tuesday, Trinidad and Tobago declared a new state of emergency, just a month after the previous one concluded, in an ongoing struggle to curb rampant violent crime. Prime Minister Kamla Persad-Bissessar announced the decision, citing credible threats against law enforcement officials.

The emergency, which allows the government to make arrests and conduct searches without warrants, has been a frequent tool, utilized for 10 of the last 14 months. With mass shootings and retaliatory gang violence endangering public safety, authorities could extend the emergency beyond its initial 15-day period.

Local tourism is expected to suffer from the heightened security measures, drawing criticism from industry leaders who argue the move could not have come at a worse time. Opposition figures accuse the government of resorting to authoritarian measures instead of addressing the root causes of crime.

