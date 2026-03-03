Trinidad and Tobago's Crime Struggles Prompt New State of Emergency

On Tuesday, Trinidad and Tobago declared a new state of emergency, just a month after the previous one concluded, in an ongoing struggle to curb rampant violent crime. Prime Minister Kamla Persad-Bissessar announced the decision, citing credible threats against law enforcement officials.

The emergency, which allows the government to make arrests and conduct searches without warrants, has been a frequent tool, utilized for 10 of the last 14 months. With mass shootings and retaliatory gang violence endangering public safety, authorities could extend the emergency beyond its initial 15-day period.

Local tourism is expected to suffer from the heightened security measures, drawing criticism from industry leaders who argue the move could not have come at a worse time. Opposition figures accuse the government of resorting to authoritarian measures instead of addressing the root causes of crime.

