49,000 Fewer Violent Crime Victims as Police Patrols Surge

A tougher sentencing regime and a near doubling of Police foot patrols have driven a dramatic fall in violent crime, with 49,000 fewer New Zealanders falling victim compared with two years ago, new official figures show.

The latest New Zealand Crime and Victims Survey (NZCVS) reports that 136,000 people were victims of violent crime in the 12 months to October 2025 — down 49,000 from the same period two years earlier.

Justice Minister Paul Goldsmith said the figures demonstrate the impact of the Government’s “back-to-basics” law and order strategy.

“Since day one, we’ve been working tirelessly to restore real consequences for crime and to place victims back at the centre of the justice system,” Mr Goldsmith said.

Sentencing Overhaul and Tougher Consequences

Since taking office, the Government has introduced sweeping reforms aimed at strengthening deterrence and restoring public confidence in the justice system. Measures include:

Restoring the Three Strikes sentencing regime

Reforming sentencing laws to ensure serious offenders serve longer prison terms

Ending taxpayer funding for cultural reports in sentencing

Making stalking a specific criminal offence punishable by imprisonment

Giving sexual assault victims greater power over offender name suppression

Expanding Police powers to disrupt gang activity

Mr Goldsmith said the reduction in violent crime victims shows the reforms are tracking ahead of targets.

“It’s very encouraging to see we’re continuing to track ahead of our violent crime reduction target,” he said.

Police Visibility Nearly Doubles

Police Minister Mark Mitchell said increased frontline presence has played a critical role in driving down violent offending.

Foot patrols have almost doubled since the Government took office, supported by targeted investment in frontline policing.

A total of 12 new and expanded beat teams have been established nationwide, including a new beat team launched in Hamilton this week.

“A higher visibility of Police in our communities goes a long way to deterring crime and keeping criminals off our streets,” Mr Mitchell said.

“It is no coincidence that our back-to-basics approach to policing is having a positive effect.”

Beat officers, he said, are helping protect retailers, businesses and residents by maintaining a visible and proactive presence in town centres and high-risk areas.

Youth Offending Down 22 Per Cent

Children’s Minister Karen Chhour said Oranga Tamariki data shows serious repeat youth offending has fallen 22 per cent compared with when the Government came into office — exceeding the Government’s target of a 15 per cent reduction by 2030.

Ram raids, which surged in previous years, are now down 85 per cent, she said.

“Young offenders are avoiding re-offending because they know Courts, Oranga Tamariki and Police are working together more closely,” Ms Chhour said.

“They know now that their actions will have consequences.”

More Reforms on the Way

Despite the progress, ministers say further legislative changes are imminent, including:

New Police powers to issue move-on orders for disorderly behaviour

Progression of the Crimes Amendment Bill through Parliament

Strengthened trespass laws to better protect property owners

Mr Goldsmith said while the drop in victim numbers is significant, the Government’s focus on restoring public safety will continue.

“This huge drop in the number of people affected by violent crime is fantastic progress, but our work is far from over,” he said.

“Our Government remains committed to restoring the basics in law and order and building a future where New Zealanders can feel safe in their communities.”