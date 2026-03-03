Unauthorized Absences Lead to Suspension of Trainee Police Constables in Bihar

In Bihar's East Champaran district, a significant disciplinary action was taken against thirty-seven trainee police constables. These trainees were suspended from their duties for being absent without authorization during a crucial period ahead of the Holi festival.

The district police issued a statement on Tuesday declaring that these constables were scheduled for duty at various police stations but were found missing during attendance checks conducted on Monday. Consequently, they have been served show-cause notices.

The notices demand an explanation within a seven-day period as to why departmental proceedings should not be initiated against them, highlighting the severity of the situation.

