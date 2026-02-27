Delhi High Court Upholds Disciplinary Action Against IRS Officer in Cruise Drug Case

The Delhi High Court has sanctioned the continuation of disciplinary actions against IRS officer Sameer Wankhede, connected to the infamous 2021 Cordelia cruise drugs case. This decision follows an appeal by the central government against a ruling from the Central Administrative Tribunal (CAT) that had previously nullified these proceedings.

Sameer Wankhede, a prominent 2008 batch IRS officer, gained media attention for allegedly extorting Rs 25 crore from Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan's family, threatening to implicate his son Aryan Khan in the drug bust incident. The alleged offenses occurred during Wankhede's tenure with the Narcotics Control Bureau in Mumbai.

The court's ruling counters earlier tribunal decisions and demands an immediate continuation of the inquiry. Previously, allegations suggested Wankhede solicited confidential investigation details and assurance from the NCB's legal team, stirring concerns about potential manipulation of justice.

(With inputs from agencies.)