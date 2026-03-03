Nepal Launches Portal for Nationals Stranded in UAE
Nepal's Foreign Ministry unveiled a new portal to aid Nepalis stranded in the UAE amid Gulf region conflicts. The portal facilitates the collection of information necessary for their rescue, emphasizing registration for those with expired visas or awaiting return flights. The Nepalese Embassy in Abu Dhabi supports the initiative.
Nepal's Foreign Ministry has introduced a dedicated portal to support Nepalis currently stranded in the United Arab Emirates, as conflict intensifies in the Gulf region. The ministry's action aims to streamline rescue efforts, urging those affected to register.
The initiative targets Nepali citizens whose visas have expired, those halted in transit at UAE airports, and individuals with pending return flights to Nepal. A formal notice has been issued to encourage these citizens to submit their information via the portal.
The Nepalese Embassy in Abu Dhabi is playing a crucial role, calling on stranded nationals to complete their registration for potential evacuation promptly. This proactive measure underscores Nepal's commitment to its citizens' safety abroad.
