Vice President Sara Duterte Faces Impeachment Over Allegations of Misuse and Threats

Philippine Vice President Sara Duterte is facing impeachment complaints over allegations of unexplained wealth, misuse of public funds, and threats against President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. The House justice committee's decision for her to respond comes amidst a political rivalry, with potential Senate conviction leading to her removal from office.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-03-2026 13:50 IST | Created: 04-03-2026 13:50 IST
Vice President Sara Duterte Faces Impeachment Over Allegations of Misuse and Threats
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Philippine lawmakers have intensified pressure on Vice President Sara Duterte by ordering her to respond to impeachment complaints. The complaints allege misconduct involving unexplained wealth and misuse of public funds while also accusing Duterte of making public threats against President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.

This development is unfolding in a charged political atmosphere, as ties between the Duterte and Marcos political dynasties have frayed. If proven guilty in a Senate trial, Duterte faces the prospect of being removed from her position and barred from holding any future government office. The justice committee's decision marks a pivotal moment in a saga of political intrigue.

Despite the accusations, Duterte's defense team remains strategic, opting to navigate the situation through constitutional avenues rather than media outlets. The House of Representatives will assess her formal response to the allegations before deciding on an impeachment trial. This political drama continues as both Duterte and Marcos have weathered previous challenges, showcasing the volatile nature of Filipino politics.

